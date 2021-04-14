Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

