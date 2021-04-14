Masari (MSR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50,669.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 64% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded up 342.9% against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $1.43 million and $50,669.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

