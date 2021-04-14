Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 13,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 572,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Materialise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.