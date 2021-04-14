McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.45. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.