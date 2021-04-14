McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,539,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.86. The company had a trading volume of 104,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,728. The company has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

