Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Up 3%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.22 and last traded at $227.91. 278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.23.

MED has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.77 and its 200-day moving average is $206.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medifast by 109.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Medifast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

