Menlo Advisors LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,144 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,787,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

