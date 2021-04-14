Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 6.73% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MTR stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

