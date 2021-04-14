MetaMorph 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,395.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $4,395.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00058830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00627455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00032507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037341 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

