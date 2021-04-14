Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2,720.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,040,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,042.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 621,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 614,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $5,980,582. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.27. 555,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,895,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

