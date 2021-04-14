MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th

MingZhu Logistics’ (NASDAQ:YGMZ) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. MingZhu Logistics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

