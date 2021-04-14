Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,231. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.32 million and a PE ratio of 4.48.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

