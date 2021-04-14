Mirrored Tesla Price Tops $747.74 on Major Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $626,472.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $747.74 or 0.01185091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00068070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00273097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.10 or 0.00751404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00024078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,947.50 or 0.99765961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.30 or 0.00845226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 51,567 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

