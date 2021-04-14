Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 495.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MIELF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

