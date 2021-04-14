Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $699,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $24,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $7,627,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $2,011,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.