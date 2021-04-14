Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 293.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $206.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

