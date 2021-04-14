Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.68.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $206.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

