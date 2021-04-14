MonaCoin (MONA) Hits Market Cap of $162.95 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00003848 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $162.95 million and $14.51 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,421.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.49 or 0.03699808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.73 or 0.00426457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $818.17 or 0.01270012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.59 or 0.00506950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.20 or 0.00470645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.55 or 0.00356318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00033719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

