Morgan Stanley Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

International Business Machines stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.