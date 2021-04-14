Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.