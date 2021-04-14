Morgan Stanley Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 71,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trimble were worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

