Morgan Stanley Has $22.50 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $22,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.