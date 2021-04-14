Morgan Stanley Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $92.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

