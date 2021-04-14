Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of LPRO opened at $38.10 on Monday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

