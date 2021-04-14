Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

