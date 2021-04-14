Morgan Stanley Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $89.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on C. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.54.

C stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,398. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

