Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

