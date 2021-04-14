Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 24,812 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 24,812 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

