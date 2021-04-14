Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 4,829 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. 29,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.