Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. 199,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,440. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

