Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 106 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $78,634,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.08. 47,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,934. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

