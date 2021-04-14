Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.02. 906,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $460.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

