Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 20,058 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $24,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

FAST stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 171,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,467. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

