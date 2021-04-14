Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.58. 179,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The stock has a market cap of $345.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

