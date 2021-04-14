Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,290,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,078,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

