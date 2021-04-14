Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.71% of CSW Industrials worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSWI traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. 547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,381. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

