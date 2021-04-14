MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.12 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $93.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

