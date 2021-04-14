MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €180.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €181.13 ($213.09).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €196.60 ($231.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a PE ratio of 44.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €202.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €191.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

