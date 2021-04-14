MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $57.50

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $57.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s previous close.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

