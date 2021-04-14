MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.79.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.91 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

