Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 25,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MLI stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after acquiring an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.