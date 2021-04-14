Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Down 60.1% in March

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLLGF. Raymond James downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Wednesday. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.