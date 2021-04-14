Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $129.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

