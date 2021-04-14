MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Update

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MVPT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 6,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. MVP has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

