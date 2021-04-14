MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 30,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MYRG stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.