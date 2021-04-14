MyWish (WISH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,659.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, MyWish has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $2,659.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

WISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

