Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.