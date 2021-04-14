NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Head to Head Comparison

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 8.39% 7.92% 5.53% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.40%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and NeoMagic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 5.27 $52.30 million $0.95 55.67 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Volatility and Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells dicing blades, capillaries, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.