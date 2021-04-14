NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $134,895.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

