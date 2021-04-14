Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 38.8%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) shares fell 38.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.15. 16,332,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 3,207,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 22.04.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp., a blockchain company, invests in and manages a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets in Canada. It invests in market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

